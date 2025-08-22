Anti-Israel protesters crash B.C. MLA's press conference

A group of anti-Israel protesters crashed a press conference held by British Columbia MLA Dallas Brodie, leader of the new One B.C. party.

The event, held at the Vancouver courthouse, saw Brodie announce she had filed a private prosecution against Charlotte Kates, a leader of Samidoun, a designated terrorist group.

Kates and Samidoun drew public scrutiny after being involved in a protest that chanted for death to the United States, Israel and Canada — and burned a Canadian flag.

In October 2024, the group was listed as a terror entity by the Canadian government.

The Vancouver-Quilchena MLA and former criminal defence lawyer stated that if Premier David Eby nor Attorney General Niki Sharma wouldn't “prosecute terrorism, I will.”

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Tamara Ugolini and Drea Humphrey discussed Brodie's efforts to hold terrorist sympathizers to account.

“The Vancouver police did recommend charges last year, two different hate charges, and the B.C. prosecution service has done nothing,” explained Drea. “They always talk about standing against hate, the NDP, but they've done nothing” to pursue charges against Kates or Samidoun, she added.

“My stomach is turning hearing those words and knowing that those are the kinds of things that are proliferating and allowed,” said Tamara regarding Samidoun's chanting against Canada. By failing to prosecute terror groups gathering to oppose the nation and burn its flag, officials are ultimately enabling this kind of behaviour.

“It makes me feel sick and nauseous to hear that,” Tamara said.