Anti-Israel protesters lash out as Rebel News' billboard truck follows the chaos

The Hamasholes decided not to invade a residential Toronto Jewish neighbourhood. Was it due to the Rebel News truck following them?

David Menzies
  |   December 01, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

For more than two years, dueling demonstrators have gathered at the predominantly Jewish north Toronto intersection of Bathurst and Lawrence.

On the east side, the pro-Hamas people would do their schtick: chant for genocide, display swastikas, and even cosplay as the deceased terrorist Yahya Sinwar, the evil mastermind behind the Oct. 7, 2023 massacre in Israel.

On the west side of Bathurst, the pro-Israel camp would gather, typically singing songs in order to drown out the vitriol emanating from across the street.

But when the war in Gaza came to an end and all of the hostages were returned, the pro-Israel side stopped demonstrating. There was really no need to anymore.

Alas, the Hamasholes continued to show up at this intersection because… well, apparently, these reprobates have nothing else to do.

But a month ago, the Hamasholes achieved a new odious benchmark. They left this intersection and marched down quiet residential streets in the area. And they started screaming hateful rhetoric at Jewish people – or at least people they believed to be Jewish – people who were just minding their own business. The pro-Hamas cranks were captured on camera saying such things as, “Don’t let your children grow up to be Zionist baby killers!”

What a bunch of kooks!

Pop quiz: what would happen if, say, a gaggle of haters marched in a predominately Muslim neighbourhood in Hogtown screaming anti-Islamic rhetoric? What would happen if people donning KKK regalia marched in a black neighbourhood? Would Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow or Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw tolerate such activity for a nanosecond?

Alas, this shall forever remain a hypothetical question given that such displays of hate simply do not occur. And as we’ve seen these past two years, anti-Jew hatred is quite fashionable in certain circles.

In any event, like a bad rash, the Hamasholes returned yet again for another hate-fest last Sunday.

Rebel News was back, too. And we brought our beautiful Jumbotron truck with us, advising locals if they are being intimidated or harassed by these thugs, they should dial 9-1-1. (Yes, there is a police presence at these hate-fests, but as they say in Alabama, “These dogs don’t hunt.”)

But talk about the Christmas miracle: on this Sunday, the Hamasholes did not venture into residential side streets, sticking to the major streets of Bathurst and Sheppard.

Looks like this time around it was the Hamasholes who were intimidated by our truck, which apparently has more impact than a police cruiser.

We’ll take the W…

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-12-01 19:17:28 -0500
    Evil people hate the truth. It exposes their viciousness and insanity. This stuff isn’t legal protesting. It ought to be shut down, along with the hateful organizations encouraging and funding it.