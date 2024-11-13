Anti-Israel protesters try to crash event honouring former PM Stephen Harper

Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper was honoured on Tuesday evening in Toronto. He was presented with the Defender of Israel Award under the Abraham Global Peace Initiative at the 3,200-seat Meridian Arts Centre.

Alas, the usual suspects were not happy.

We speak of the rank-and-file members of the Hitler Youth Movement – oops – we, mean, of course, the junior jihadis who comprise the Palestinian Youth Movement. (Then again, what’s the difference? HYM and PYM are/were advocates for the genocide of the Jewish people.)

So it was a few hundred of these haters assembled outside the Meridian Arts Centre. And as we’ve witnessed for 13 months now, they chanted for genocide, even though this is a violation of Section 319 of the Criminal Code.

Apparently, the dozens of police officers assembled at the venue did not hear these amplified chants; this included members of the Toronto Police Service Mounted Unit. On the plus side, at least the horsemen did not shut down any illicit barbecue restaurants this time around…

However, yet again, two-tier policing was on display. None of the pro-Hamas hooligans were charged; rather, a peaceful pro-Israel counterdemonstrator, Jason, was warned by a cop to remove his cap festooned with the logo of the Jewish Defence League – or face arrest!

According to Jason, the cop told him he didn’t want the JDL logo to further enrage the mob. Just curious: don’t the cops in Hogtown have access to tasers and pepper spray and, you know, handguns?

Yet again another example of two-tier policing in which the Hamasholes are calling the shots as Jew-hatred goes unchecked. (On the plus side, in the Department of “The Christmas Miracle in November”, Rebel News reporter David Menzies was not arrested for practicing journalism.)

Prior to the event, the increasingly emboldened pro-Hamas thugs pledged on social media that they would shut down the event.

One posting stated: “Join us tomorrow at the Meridian Arts Center [sic] in North York to confront the AGPI’s event and demand an end to Canada’s role in supporting Zionist violence… We will not stand idly by as the Zionist lobby tries to normalize genocide and complicity. It’s time to expose the truth and take a stand against Canadian complicity in these atrocities.”

Hate to be a nitpicker, but what exactly is Canada’s “role in supporting Zionist violence”? Isn’t it really the other way around? Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hellbent on importing more Jew-haters into our country by issuing some 5,000 visas to Gazans. Think about that: not even Arab nations in the Middle East want these people given that polls indicate that approximately 80% of them support the Hamas terrorist group. But Trudeau apparently thinks the solution to peace in our time is throwing gasoline on the fire.

As well, can somebody kindly purchase a calendar for the new-age Hitler Youth Movement? Harper has been out of office for almost a decade now; he has absolutely nothing to do with Canada’s foreign nor domestic policy. So really, what was the point of this demonstration in the first place?

Speaking of Blackface, in one regard, you can’t blame the PYM for believing they had a shot at actually cancelling the event. After all, these reprobates were successful in shutting down an event at Toronto’s Art Gallery of Ontario in March that featured Trudeau and his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni. Bending the knee to the pro-Hamas reprobates was perhaps the most shocking display of cowardice in the history of Toronto.

Rebel News tried to interview members of the PYM. That proved to be a fool’s errand as they either embraced the silent treatment or simply spewed profanity. How odd: isn’t the point of staging a protest all about getting one’s message out? Why can’t these hooligans articulate themselves? Then again, that’s what happens when you come across a mob of the ignorant and the indoctrinated…

Another observation: there were no members of the mainstream media covering this event. Why would that be? Isn’t it newsworthy when a former prime minister is in town to accept an award while a Jew-hating mob tries to shut down the event?

Then again, painting the pro-Hamas crowd in a negative light goes against Trudeau’s “diversity is our strength” narrative. And of course, Trudeau is now the mainstream media’s sugar daddy, so, one does not bite the hand that feeds them it would seem.