Antifa rioters attack police, vandalize business on George Floyd death anniversary

Portland riot: Bridget Chavez, KPTV

Antifa extremists reportedly attacked law enforcement officers in Portland, Oregon on Tuesday night, vandalizing businesses and lighting fires.

The riot took place after a separate peaceful rally that took place earlier in the evening, Portland police said that the activists had been “sing[ing] and chant[ing] as they walked peacefully.”

Shortly after the peaceful protest took place, a group of people “wearing helmets and carrying gas masks, backpacks, and tote bags” arrived. Portland police declared a riot and described the events that unfolded as reported by the Daily Wire:

People tried to get a fire started in the dumpster. Many people approached the Justice Center holding umbrellas to obscure their actions and movements. At least two people pried at doors on the north side of the building. Several people used umbrellas to conceal their actions and lit a fire in the dumpster at about 9:21 p.m. while people chanted to burn the building down.

Officers moved toward the crowd to create space for Portland Fire and Rescue to safely enter the block to put out the dumpster fire against the building. People threw frozen water bottles, glass bottles, eggs, and metal spikes at officers and fired mortar-style fireworks at officers. People tore down fencing around Chapman Square Park and used fence segments to block Southwest 4th Avenue near Southwest Main Street.

Police cleared metal spikes from the street so firefighters could get close enough to extinguish the fire. People in the crowd formed rows while those closer to the front of the crowd held umbrellas to obscure the view behind them. People from further back threw objects at officers including frozen water bottles, eggs, and metal spikes. When the fire was out and firefighters got safely away, officers deployed smoke then left the area.

While the crowd blocked the intersection of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Main Street, some people incited others to move through the city to destroy property. At about 9:51 p.m. the crowd of over 200 moved west toward City Hall where people broke out windows. They walked north along Southwest 5th Avenue breaking windows and damaging property.

As the crowd walked through downtown, some people broke windows and damaged property at businesses. Slowly, as the number of people in the crowd became smaller and smaller, they began to spread out, fight among themselves and light occasional trash can fires. People within the crowd were overheard saying the night was a success.

Portland #antifa tried to burn down the Justice Center tonight to commemorate their burning of the same occupied facility a year ago. #BLM pic.twitter.com/jZW8mIwIl1 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 26, 2021

Watch with the sound on: #Antifa in Portland continue their rampage through downtown, smashing up windows on businesses indiscriminately. The riot was organized to honor the life of amateur adult film performer #GeorgeFloyd on the anniversary of his death. pic.twitter.com/9jSpGNFOBd — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 26, 2021

#Antifa set off a smoke bomb to conceal themselves before proceeding to smash up Portland City Hall at the #GeorgeFloyd riot tonight. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/HYMOvzL3op — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 26, 2021

Portland #antifa smashed up another Starbucks & threw a firework inside to try and set the place on fire. pic.twitter.com/Yu1L0x6ItS — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 26, 2021

#Antifa in Portland vandalized a driver’s car & slashed his tires at the riot tonight. Police aren’t making any arrests so far. pic.twitter.com/GPUTBgPYIj — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 26, 2021

As the #antifa have dispersed to other parts of downtown Portland tonight after setting the fire & smashing up city hall, they’re now targeting businesses again. They’re breaking into stores so that others will loot them.pic.twitter.com/2uQrKSvqiJ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 26, 2021

Portland Police were hit with mortar fireworks from #antifa when they retreated from the riot. Antifa set a large fire on the side of the Justice Center that required police & the fire department to respond. pic.twitter.com/DzALkqfniP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 26, 2021

Police have retreated from the #antifa riot in downtown Portland. The rioters then marched across park to smash up City Hall again. They have done this repeatedly & even forced their way inside last year. #BLM pic.twitter.com/pdDRsmEts8 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 26, 2021

Attorney General Merrick Garland was questioned during his Senate confirmation hearing in February if he regarded the extremist violence throughout Portland as “acts of domestic extremism, domestic terrorism.”

“Well, senator, my own definition, which is about the same as the statutory definition is the use of violence or threats of violence in an attempt to disrupt democratic processes,” Garland responded. “So an attack on a courthouse while in operation, trying to prevent judges from actually deciding cases that plainly is, um, domestic extremism, um, domestic terrorism.”

“An attack simply on government property at night or any other kind of circumstances is a clear crime and a serious one and should be punished,” Garland responded. “I don’t mean, I don’t know enough about the facts of the example you’re talking about, but that’s where I draw the line when it one is, both are criminal, but one is a core attack on our democratic institutions.”