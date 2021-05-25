AOC reveals she’s in therapy for trauma from Jan. 6 Capitol riot

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed she was “doing therapy” as a result of the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, adding that former President Donald Trump had her in a “very reactive mode.”

Ocasio-Cortez made the comments in an interview last week with Latino USA, stating that the events of January 6 were “extraordinarily traumatizing.”

Business Insider highlighted one specific claim that Ocasio-Cortez made:

…Ocasio-Cortez said that the insurrection was deeply traumatizing for many members of Congress, who effectively “served in war.”

“The cycle has just been moved on, but it has deeply, deeply affected lawmaking, policymaking, it has impacted the actual legislative process, the aftermath of it, and it’s very quiet, it’s not spoken about,” AOC said. “I think after the 6th, I took some time and it was really Ayanna Presley, when I explained to her what had happened to me like the day of, because I ran to her office. And she was like, you need to recognize trauma and that this is something that you went through, but we’re all going through.”

The host then asked Ocasio-Cortez if she was “doing therapy,” to which she responded: “Yeah. Oh, yeah, I am doing therapy.”

“But also, I’ve just slowed down,” she continued. “I think the Trump administration had a lot of us, especially Latino communities, in a very reactive mode. And so I’ve been putting myself in more proactive space.”

Ocasio-Cortez claimed that Jan. 6 was “an all-out attempted coup” and that the U.S. was potentially only 60 seconds away from having “a martial state.”

She claimed that critics of her claims surrounding the Jan. 6 invasion of the Capitol were doing so out of “white supremacy.”

“I think the attacks on the right are about, there are certain mythologies that are really important to this idea of American exceptionalism,” she claimed. “But there’s also certain mythologies that are very important to maintaining white supremacy, white supremacy in and of itself is a mythology. And you have to protect it in order to protect that political power, which has now become a very important base in the Republican Party. And that’s why that response was so vociferous, to make it seem that it wasn’t as bad as it was, and it was bad.”

Ocasio-Cortez has opened up about the stress, claiming she had to cut down her use of social media because it “it has effects on everybody,” including “increased isolation, depression, anxiety, addiction, escapism.”

“I personally gave up Facebook, which was kind of a big deal because I started my campaign on Facebook,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “And Facebook was my primary digital organizing tool for a very long time. I gave up on it.”

“Like every once in a while, you’ll see me hop on Twitter on the weekends, but for the most part, I take consumption of content, when it comes to consumption and reading, I take the weekends off,” Ocasio-Cortez added. “And so I’m not, like, scrolling through trying to read everything online that journalists are writing on weekends. I try to do that during the workweek.”