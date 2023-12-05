April Hutchinson on woke museum 'cowards' who removed sobriety exhibit

E-transfer (Canada):

You are likely aware of the April Hutchinson controversy. April is a female powerlifter who has been outspoken about a biological male, “Anne Andres”, being allowed to compete with real female powerlifters. For having the temerity to speak out against such transanity, her sporting association recently suspended April for two years! (She is appealing the suspension.)

But the attack on April continues, this time from a most unlikely opponent: Museum London, based in London, Ont.

April was originally featured in Museum London’s “Resilient London” exhibition. It’s all about people in the London area who have overcome adversity in their lives.

In that regard, April is an ideal case study. April used to be an alcoholic and at one point was suicidal. But when she got involved in powerlifting, she turned her life around. She is now clean and sober and became an elite powerlifting competitor.

But when “Anne Andres” made a mockery of the Canadian female powerlifting division, April did not remain silent regarding this outrage. Alas, April for defending the rights of women, April was branded a “transphobe” by the woke fools running the Canadian Powerlifting Union.

Back to Museum London.

Because of the controversy involving April and “Anne Andres”, Museum London executive director Julie Bevan and chair Sarah Padfield deemed April was being discriminatory to so-called transwomen. Thus, April would no longer be celebrated in the Resilient London exhibit. She was cancelled by the museum’s morality police.

Check out our interview with April outside the museum. The woke-joke executives at Museum London may have cancelled April. But this brave 100% female powerlifter is not going away quietly. In the meantime, we musk ask yet again: where oh where are the feminists on this file?