Arab states turn their backs on Hamas, call for disarmament

For the first time, the entirety Arab League — which includes states like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan and Turkey — have condemned the Oct. 7 attack against Israel and called on Hamas to disarm and give up its rule over Gaza.

News of what's being called the "New York Declaration" was broken by the Times of Israel, which reported 17 countries, along with the 22-member Arab League and whole of the European Union, have backed the seven-page document which was agreed upon at a United Nations conference.

On Wednesday night's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at this surprising development.

In the aftermath of Hamas' terror attack, Ezra highlighted how Israel has militarily reshaped the Middle East, devastating Hamas and dealing crippling blows to Hezbollah, Syria and Iran.

“Things are different on the ground,” Ezra said. “But the problem is, Israel, for just as much as it's winning the kinetic war, it's losing the propaganda war — and terribly so.”

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates “are getting a bit sick of things,” Ezra acknowledged, with the two wealthy Gulf nations becoming the “real leaders of the Arab world.”

So, while Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and Prime Minister Mark Carney throw their support behind a two-state solution, which also included endorsements from France, the United Kingdom and Canada, Ezra noted “it really only matters what America says” about the situation.

Trump, for his part, spoke about not rewarding Hamas for its 2023 terror attack.

The next advancement in discussions is expected in September, when the Palestinian Authority is expected to deliver concessions as part of the deal.