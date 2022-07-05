Are Americans running low on patriotism? Fort Lauderdale reacts

E-transfer (Canada):

Multiple people sailed down from Deerfield Beach to Hugh Taylor Birch State Park to celebrate Independence Day, as well as to show support for liberty, America, Governor Ron DeSantis, and former president Donald Trump.

Many individuals representing different ethnicities and backgrounds supported these same causes by holding picnics at the state park. Members of Broward County's branch of the Republican Party were also present at the picnic site, talking with locals and promoting their congressional campaigns.

Rebel News spoke with people at the site to see what their views on the Fourth of July are, receive comments on the turnout for the event in comparison to recent years and also what topics they find most important in modern America.

“I think it’s good that people are coming out to show support for America, but I also think that America has really been on a decline, and there are not as many people out. There’s not as many fireworks-first of all, they can’t even afford the fireworks like they used to,’ one interviewee observed.

Others also expressed worry about the state of the country, commenting on the price of gas, the border crisis and high inflation among other issues.