🔴 Are children safe in Canada? National Citizens Inquiry hears health and safety concerns

The independent, citizen-led National Citizens Inquiry will be examining whether children are safe in Canada over three days of hearings in Edmonton.

The National Citizens Inquiry, founded to serve as a citizen-led, citizen-funded examination of the response to COVID-19, is addressing an important-but-overlooked question in Canada: are children safe in this country?

Three days of hearings in Edmonton will address this question, with the independent commission examining issues surrounding child abuse, health and the gaps in protecting our children's safety. 

Starting on Thursday, March 6 and concluding on Saturday, March 8, the National Citizens Inquiry will be hearing from speakers starting at 8:45 a.m. MT (10:45 a.m. ET) before wrapping up each day at 7 p.m. MT (5 p.m. ET).

Learn more about the commission, see their past and upcoming reports and follow the latest hearing, visit NationalCitizensInquiry.ca.

