Are school pods the new alternative to in-school learning?

Last week Rebel News visited School Pods Canada in Thorold, ON.

School Pods Canada was founded by husband and wife Darryl and Milena Weinberg. Milena is a certified teacher and accrued seven years of experience teaching in public schools before leaving to start the homeschooling process.

Darryl is a Messianic Rabbi and has been in pastoral ministry for over 20 years.

After having homeschooled their young son, Yossi for the past few years, they decided other kids and parents would benefit from opening their eyes to what school pods could offer.

“I thought public schools were the only way to educate children. I also had no idea about the world out there of homeschooling or other alternatives really,” said Milena.

The Weinbergs also pointed out that children should not be confused with gender ideologies that are now being taught in the public and private school systems.

During the pandemic and when things started opening up again, the Weinbergs talked about how parents are seeing their kids being bullied due to vaccine and mask mandates. Parents are looking for an alternative to better educate their kids away from the how the system is currently, and School Pods Canada may be an option for them.

"My background is in biology before I became a teacher. I'm starting to see the gender ideology that's being taught right now. A lot of parents' thoughts are we are denying basic biology and science at this point," said Milena.

