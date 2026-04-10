Are the Toronto Police FINALLY getting tough on terrorist supporters? Or is there something else at play here?

For two and a half years now, the pro-Hamas reprobates have taken to the streets of Toronto. They chant for genocide against the Jewish people. They display swastikas. They carry replica hand grenades (at least we hope those grenades are harmless replicas.) And they even cosplay as Yahya Sinwar, the terrorist mastermind of Oct. 7, 2023, as they invade Jewish neighbourhoods.

It’s gross.

And the police have merely shrugged these past 30 months. They look the other way. They have even delivered coffee and Timbits to the Hamasholes.

But recently, there seems to be a change in direction in terms of law enforcement when it comes to these odious demonstrators.

On April 2, the Toronto Police Service issued a media release making the public aware of an arrest for Public Incitement of Hatred at a demonstration.

Here’s what the release stated:

“On Sunday, March 15, 2026, at approximately 1:15 p.m., protestors and counter-protestors attended a demonstration at the intersection of Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West. “It is alleged that: the accused attended the demonstration with other protestors and displayed an antisemitic sign

he marched with the sign toward the group of pro-Israeli supporters while shouting derogatory slurs

the accused was later identified through investigation “On April 2, 2026, members of the Hate Crime Unit executed a Criminal Code Search Warrant and located the accused. “Muhammad Anas Sial, 33, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with: “1. Public incitement of hatred.”

Talk about the Passover miracle!

Still, it must’ve come as a shock for Anis: back in January 2024, Anis was one of the recipients of coffee and Timbits that were delivered to the pro-Hamas side who were occupying a bridge over Hwy. 401. And get this: it was police officers, reimaging themselves as Uber eats drivers, who made the delivery!

Now handcuffs have replaced donuts for Anis.

As well, Toronto Police have have made their presence highly visible in recent days. Heavily armed police officers are showing up at subway stations, the SkyDome when the Blue Jays are in town, and at certain synagogues.

Speculation was that law enforcement had intercepted chatter that Toronto’s version of Bondi Beach was a clear and present danger. And the cops weren’t taking any chances.

Then again, appearances can be deceiving. We spoke with a police source who told us that what has played out on the streets of Toronto is so much law enforcement “street theatre.”

He said the real reason for this show of force was all about the police creating an atmosphere of dread. By doing so, this would give the Mark Carney Liberals a convenient excuse to justify the various censorship bills. This would also give them the excuse to further justify the gun grab. You see, folks, there’s just to much hatred out there, so much danger, that we need this Liberal legislation to make Canada safe again.

We know this sounds preposterous. But in this days and age, is it really?

After all, there’s an old saying in politics: “Never let a good crisis go to waste.”