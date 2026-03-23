Are Toronto police stealing from McDonald's?

You may recall our recent story we headlined as “Gategate”.

You see, much to the chagrin of the Toronto Police brass, Rebel News obtained video surveillance footage from 42 division. The video shows two police SUVs parked in the driveway leading to the station’s secure parking lot.

A police officer – who we are told is a female rookie – activates the fortified steel gate to slide open and then returns to her cruiser. The first SUV enters the compound without issue. And the female officer proceeds to enter the compound, too – but alas, just one hitch: by this time, the gate has closed. Yet, inexplicably, the cruiser plows through the steel fence nevertheless.

We have no idea how this happened. Was this a case of distracted driving? Perhaps temporary blindness?

In any event, a new gate plus labour will cost the ever-beleaguered taxpayer about $25,000. Hey, just put it on the tab…

The gate is still out of commission and a handful of orange pylons stand guard at the driveway’s entrance.

Toronto police officer SMASHES through gate at station — what happened?



While we try our best to back the blue — which is to say those honest and hardworking officers on the street as opposed to the politicized brass — the corruption scandals (plural) at the Toronto Police… pic.twitter.com/p6GPu8oPIC — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 21, 2026

But we couldn’t help but notice something very odd: one of the pylons was not like the others. Which is to say one particular pylon featured the logo of one of the most recognizable brands in the world: McDonald’s.

Yet, why was the property of a nearby fast-food restaurant in the possession of 42 Division? Is the Hamburglar now in the employ of the Toronto Police Service? Does the TPS not care that Mayor McCheese has a budget to balance?

Indeed, the police making illicit use of this purloined property is enough to make one Grimace. [OK, that’s enough McCharacter schtick! – Ed.]

In any event, this looked like a job for Robin Hood. And so it was that I returned to the scene of the crime while donning the disguise of the Emerald Archer. My mission: to repatriate the McPylon.

And it was mission accomplished!

In the meantime, the PR black eyes keep on coming for the Toronto Police Service under the inept leadership of Chief Myron Demkiw. Sad.