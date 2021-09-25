Are vaccine mandates legal? Calgary lawyer Derek From shares his insight

The prospect of losing one’s livelihood, a favourite pastime or activity, and most fundamentally, one’s right to medical privacy and freedom from medical coercion is daunting. Folks on a budget can’t necessarily afford to speak with a knowledgeable lawyer to figure out their options, so Rebel News stepped in and committed to crowdfunding 100 vaccine consultations for people fearing repercussions for their opposition to forced or coerced vaccinations.

We joined Calgary lawyer Derek From to discuss his work on our VaccineConsultations.com initiative. During our chat, he provided insights on the legality of vaccine mandates and shared some of the important stories that he has heard from people from many different backgrounds, who are all being pressured to receive the jab.

We also discussed the troublesome and lawless conduct of governments and employers who are enforcing vaccine passports. Most importantly, we talked about the devastating realities faced by folks who may lose everything simply because they do not wish to be injected with an experimental vaccine, whether for religious, personal or medical reasons.

In addition to helping provide advice to those unwilling to be vaccinated, this initiative helped kickstart our strategic legal battle against vaccine passports via our FightVaccinePassports.com campaign. This legal challenge is vital to putting an end to this madness once and for all. If you are able to donate, please do so. We must act before it is too late. Things may look bleak right now, but with your help, we will fight this unconstitutional attack until the very end!