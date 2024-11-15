ArriveCAN 2.0 expected for 2026, will surveil law-abiding Canadians

Canadians driving south of the border must soon provide border agents with their photos and license plate numbers prior to arrival as part of the upcoming “traveller modernization” plan.

The program, separate from the faulty ArriveCAN application, will see Canadians “provide their biographic, biometric declaration and other border-related information prior to arriving at the port of entry,” said the report Traveller Modernization.

Similar electronic filing will be made available for marine passengers in 2027 and air passengers in 2028.

“Officers will be given smartphones to access the digital referrals and process them,” it said, “to save time.”

Ottawa, meanwhile, launched ArriveCAN on April 22, 2020, claiming it would streamline the border-crossing process. However, the app, which tracked vaccine status, only saved travellers “about five minutes” in the queue, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Some 60 million people cross ports of entry each year, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

Modernization did not say whether the travel plan would be mandatory, nor did it say what penalty, if any, would be incurred by insubordinate travellers.

In contrast, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) made ArriveCAN mandatory for travel on July 5, 2020 until October 1, 2022.

ArriveCAN cost $59.5 million to create, Auditor General Karen Hogan estimated, greatly exceeding its original budget of $80,000.

Auditor Hogan furthered that the actual cost of ArriveCAN would be “impossible to determine” due to poor record keeping.

The “traveller modernization” plan, meanwhile, is without a detailed budget to date.

In 2019, Ottawa allowed border agents to compile data on cross-border travellers for reasons other than public safety, according to Exit Information Regulations. CBSA says it lacks “exit information on Canadian citizens” regarding compliance with the Income Tax Act, as well as EI and Old Age Security regulations.

A subsequent 2021 notice announced the launch of an Office of Biometrics to track travellers, without any parliamentary inquiry to date.

Canadians, in a 2021 federal focus group, expressed discomfort with Ottawa collecting information on law-abiding Canadians.

A class-action lawsuit states ArriveCAN led to the forced quarantining of 10,200 Canadians, despite plausible exemptions. The 2024 audit highlighted erroneous instruction for Apple IOS users from June 28 to July 20, 2022.

“There was an obligation on the government to make sure the app was functioning properly, because there were serious consequences if it was not,” said Jeff Orenstein, a lawyer with Consumer Law Group, who represents the plaintiffs.

The Trudeau government, at the height of the pandemic, clarified it could not refuse entry to returning Canadians. They “have a legal, constitutional right of entry,” Bill Blair, then-public safety minister, told reporters at the time.

PETITION: Get ArriveCan Accountability 28,967 signatures Goal: 50000 signatures The ArriveCan app scam has ballooned from an unconstitutional seizure of personal information, to a $54 million boondoggle topped off with an RCMP investigation into criminal charges, bribery and fraud. If you are outraged and agree that taxpayers deserve answers, please sign this petition to demand accountability from the federal government. Sign Now Optional email code

Will you sign? First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Street address Apt, suite, etc. City State Alabama Alaska American Samoa Arizona Arkansas Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Federated States of Micronesia Florida Georgia Guam Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Marshall Islands Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Palau Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virgin Island Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Zip code Apt, suite, etc. City Province Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City/Suburb State/territory Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City Postal code Street 2 City Postcode Apt, suite, etc. City Province Postal code Apartment, suite, etc. City Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City State/region Postal code