Arson attacks cripple French rail system hours before Olympics opening

France's high-speed rail network fell victim to a series of coordinated arson attacks early Friday morning, mere hours before the Olympic Games' opening ceremony in Paris. The sabotage left hundreds of thousands stranded, including athletes bound for the global sporting event.

The attacks, which occurred around 4 a.m., targeted critical cable infrastructure at three key locations, effectively paralyzing major lines connecting Paris with Lille, Bordeaux, and Strasbourg. A fourth attempted attack on the Paris-Marseille line was thwarted by vigilant night-shift workers, the New York Post reported.

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal confirmed that intelligence services have been mobilized to track down the perpetrators of what he termed "acts of sabotage" with a "clear objective: blocking the high-speed train network" ahead of the Olympics. Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castera condemned the attacks, stating, "Playing against the Games is playing against France, against your own camp, against your country."

While no group has claimed responsibility, security sources suggest the modus operandi points towards leftist militants or radical eco-warriors. Jean-Pierre Farandou, the head of French railways, attributed the attacks to a "bunch of nutters, of irresponsible people."

The sabotage has disrupted travel for at least 250,000 passengers, including those arriving from other parts of Europe via the Eurostar from London. The national rail company, SNCF, warned that travel disruptions are expected to last "at least all weekend," potentially preventing some athletes from reaching Paris in time for the Olympics' start.

Among those affected were German showjumpers Philipp Weishaupt and Christian Kukuk, whose train to Paris was forced to turn back in Belgium. Spectators heading to the event also faced significant challenges, with many expressing frustration over the lack of information and support for tourists.

French authorities have ramped up security measures in response to the attacks. Acting Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete announced increased vigilance, including the deployment of drones and additional security forces.

The Paris public prosecutor's office stated that the perpetrators could face charges of damaging property likely to harm the fundamental interests of the nation, carrying potential sentences of up to 15 years in prison and fines of around $244,200.