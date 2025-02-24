Assassination attempts, Democratic attacks driving second Trump admin

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

Since taking office, Donald Trump has moved very quickly to enact his Make America Great Again agenda. This time, the president has surrounded himself with an administration more ideologically aligned to his priorities and reaffirmed the support of the Republican Party, which previously saw many internal detractors trying to take on Trump.

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Climate Depot's Marc Morano, who shared his perspective on the whirlwind start to the second Trump administration.

The two failed assassination attempts, combined with the Democrats' efforts to attack Trump through lawfare, are what's motivated the president to act quickly and decisively on a number of campaign promises.

“Whatever happened last year, I think it's the threat of jail and getting shot at, this is the best version of Donald Trump — at least politically — that anyone has ever seen,” Marc told Ezra.

“He is mature, he is focused, he's not making any kind of rookie mistakes, he's not derailing his own agenda,” he continued. “It's just amazing.”

Taking to climate policies, Marc blasted the Biden administration's failure to develop American energy — and the media for “not getting the message that they are completely anti-science and embarrassing themselves.”