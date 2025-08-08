Associated Press runs story sympathizing with Hezbollah terrorists

The Associated Press ran a feature story this week detailing the plight of those harmed in Israel's dramatic September 2024 attack, which saw thousands of pagers possessed by members of terror group Hezbollah explode, taking out much of the organization's leadership.

The framing of this mainstream media story and other stories like it — sympathetic to the cause of terrorist groups — were the focus of Thursday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show.

“Just turn those words over in your mind,” Ezra said of the AP story, titled: Survivors of Israel's pager attack on Hezbollah struggle to recover.

“Imagine that headline about any other terrorist group,” he continued. “Hezbollah is a terrible, murderous force. They're terrorists, they're not a national army. Their destruction is giving birth to peace for the first time in 50 years.”

The narrative portrayed by AP, however, portrays a message suggesting “it was so unfair for Israel to use a sneaky move like that.”

Of course, AP wasn't the only outlet to run these kinds of stories. Another example Ezra pointed to was from CBC, a story titled: Anti-Palestinian racism report calls for Canada to recognize May 15 as Nakba Day.

But why would Canada recognize Nakba Day, which translates to “catastrophe” and relates to the day the United Nations resolution establishing Israel.

“The Jews were thrilled with their new country called Israel, the Arabs not so much. They celebrated by attacking Israel, with five Arab nations getting in on it,” he said.

In reality, what the researchers behind the so-called anti-Palestinian racism report want is more censorship.

“Do you see how the media are your enemy?” Ezra asked.