Attempts to paint Pierre Poilievre as racist show the Media Party's desperation

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, National Post columnist Rupa Subramanya (follow @RupaSubramanya on Twitter) joined Ezra to talk about her latest piece, titled Smearing Pierre Poilievre because many of those at his rallies are white is itself racist.

Here's a bit of what Rupa had to say:

Yeah, see what does it matter what colour the people are, who are coming to his rallies? That's the fundamental, that's my question, you know, why does that matter to you? And I think there's this peculiar 'affirmative action' idea that something is only acceptable, something is only legitimate in Canada if minorities are over-represented. But here's the thing: our system, it doesn't work that way. Our system is one person, one vote. And it doesn't matter what the colour of that person is, what their ethnicity is, what they had for breakfast —it just doesn't matter.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

