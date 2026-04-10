Attendees at the Ahlul Beit mosque in Windsor mourn Iran’s deceased ayatollahs. Why?

The free world should feel indebted to the U.S. and Israel for neutering Iran. The Iranian regime is the world’s largest sponsor of terrorism. And this regime was hellbent on acquiring a nuclear bomb to eradicate, once and for all, the various little Satans and big Satans the world over (yes, Canada would be on that list.)

We paid a visit to the Ahlul Beit mosque in Windsor, Ont., to seek answers.

The moment we stepped out of our SUV, a mosque attendee identifying himself as Hussain Debaja made a beeline towards us. He was inexplicably angry and he ordered us to leave the vicinity immediately or he would call the police. We calmly explained that we were on public property – namely a City of Windsor parking lot – and that for the time being at least, we are still under Canadian law as opposed to sharia law.

Debaja calmed down and what ensued for the next 25 minutes was an utterly fascinating interview in which Debaja proclaimed his admiration for the deceased Iranian ayatollahs and also his love for terrorist groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas.

It was both staggering and saddening. Debaja moved from his native Lebanon in the late ‘80s to Canada. Most people would consider that an upgrade. You would think most people would be grateful. But no, not Debaja. Clearly, he never planned to assimilate. Rather, he hangs on to his age-old hatred for Israel and the U.S. while praising terrorist groups that literally have Canadian blood on their hands. Staggering.

Check out our interview with Hussain Debaja. For we feel that given his outrageous statements, this makes for yet more proof in the proverbial pudding that state-sponsored multiculturalism is dead.