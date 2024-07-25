ATV driver runs down elderly Trump supporter, later dies by suicide
The 80-year-old victim is in critical condition following the suspected politically motivated hit-and-run in Hancock, Michigan.
A politically charged incident in Hancock, Michigan has left an 80-year-old man in critical condition and resulted in the death of a 22-year-old ATV driver who allegedly carried out the attack.
The elderly victim was placing a sign in support of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Sunday, July 21, when he was struck by an ATV in what local authorities believe to be a politically motivated assault, the New York Post reported.
Hancock City Police Department received a call within 24 hours of the incident from an individual claiming to "confess a crime involving an ATV driver within the last 24 hours" and requesting to be taken into custody. Upon arriving at the location, officers found a 22-year-old man deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Houghton County Sheriff's office released a statement saying, "The crimes reported in the city of Hancock appear to be politically motivated, involving victims who displayed Trump election signs as well as law enforcement appreciation stickers and flags commonly referred to as 'thin blue line' paraphernalia."
Local law enforcement also received reports of vandalism suspected to be linked to the deceased driver.
Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident.
- By Ezra Levant
