Read our legal demand to AUDIT CHRYSTIA FREELAND

Is Chrystia Freeland getting away with it? On December 22nd, while she was still a Canadian MP, while she was still Mark Carney’s special advisor on Ukraine, she secretly took a job with the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Five days later, Canada sent $2.5 billion to Ukraine — announced, bizarrely, on a Saturday during the Christmas holidays. Her secret job was only revealed when Zelenskyy himself tweeted about it, catching Freeland by surprise.

Freeland’s first response was to say she wasn’t being paid by Ukraine, and anyways, she was going to quit as a Canadian MP in a few weeks. But after public uproar grew, she quit immediately and hid from the media. And then everybody just dropped the scandal and moved on. Well, not us.

What Chrystia Freeland did was illegal. That’s not just my opinion — it’s the law. Let me show you a letter written by our lawyer, Chad Williamson. It’s a detailed, three-page complaint to the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner, Konrad von Finckenstein, demanding a formal investigation.

We need a forensic audit of what happened — how and why Freeland’s Ukraine job was kept a secret, what her involvement was in the $2.5 billion dollar blowout, how that money is being accounted for, and what penalties she’ll face for doing all this.

Here are some key excerpts from our legal demand:

"We act for Rebel News Network Ltd. and Mr. Ezra Levant. On their behalf, we formally request that your Office initiate an examination under section 45 of the Conflict of Interest Act... into the conduct of the Honourable Chrystia Freeland. The matter concerns her receipt of a personal professional opportunity from the administration of Ukraine while concurrently participating in the allocation of multi-billion dollar financial aid packages to that same state as a member of the Canadian Government and as a Member of Parliament. The proximity of these events warrants rigorous scrutiny to ensure the integrity of the Executive of this country."

Our lawyer goes through the factual background and then outlines the grounds for an inquiry:

"We request that your Office immediately determine if the Minister’s conduct is consistent with the following prohibitions:

Section 6(1) (Decision-making): Participating in a decision where the official knows — or reasonably should know — they are in a conflict of interest.

Section 7 (Preferential Treatment): Whether the $2.5 billion allocation constitutes preferential treatment based on the identity of the organization that offered the Minister employment.

Section 8 (Insider Information): Whether non-public information was used to further the Minister’s private interest in securing the advisory role.

Section 9 (Influence): Whether the Minister’s position was used to influence a decision of the Prime Minister or Cabinet to further her own career trajectory.

Section 10 (Offers of Employment): Whether the exercise of official power was influenced by plans for, or offers of, outside employment.

Section 11 (Gifts and Advantages): Whether the professional offer or any other benefit or advantage conferred constitutes an 'advantage' that might reasonably be seen to have been given to influence official duties."

The letter is absolutely damning. You really ought to read the whole thing yourself — it’s only three pages. I wish there were a public institution looking into this, like maybe the Auditor General, the Treasury Board, or the Official Opposition. But none of the normal checks and balances are working. Freeland and Carney really are acting like Canada is a banana republic. That’s why we brought in the big guns.

You might remember, Chad Williamson was our lawyer when we successfully sued David Lametti, the former Justice Minister, for illegally destroying public records. Chad was also our lawyer when we successfully sued Justin Trudeau’s Debates Commission, for banning Rebel journalists. He’s our winningest lawyer.

If you want to help me crowdfund the cost of this legal battle we’re getting in to, you can do that right on this page below. No-one else is even trying to hold Chrystia Freeland accountable. Like a fugitive, she’s fled the jurisdiction. But we have to shine a light of scrutiny on this public scandal. If you want to help us pursue Freeland through the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commission, please chip in below.

Canada’s ethics laws require Freeland to have notified the ethics commissioner, in writing, of her secret new job within seven days of the offer. Do you think she did that? If not, she broke the law. That’s the kind of thing our lawyer Chad is hunting for. Please help us if you can, by donating below. (Thanks.)