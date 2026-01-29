Aurora town hall shows the tragedy unfolding in Iran is not just a 'foreign' crisis

On Wednesday, January 28, the town of Aurora hosted a town hall in support of the Iranian community. The event was hosted by Ontario Member of Provincial Parliament Michael Parsa and Aurora Mayor Tom Mrakas, both of whom delivered strong remarks in solidarity with Iranians living in Canada and those still suffering under the Islamic Republic back home. Parsa, who is himself Iranian, spoke about the pain and urgency facing the community.

Today we gathered at town hall to raise the Lion and Sun flag! The true flag of the Iranian people at Town Hall….Not as an act of protest, but as an act of solidarity and to send a message to the world that Aurora stands with the Iranian people, today and always #FreeIran pic.twitter.com/LECfY2mdO9 — Mayor Tom Mrakas (@TMrakas) January 28, 2026

During the event, Parsa presented Mayor Mrakas with a historic Lion and Sun flag of Iran — a symbol deeply rooted in Iranian history and identity. The flag was then raised in front of Aurora City Hall.

Members of the Iranian community in the past have submitted formal requests to Toronto City Hall asking for permission to raise the historic Lion and Sun flag. Those requests have been denied. As a result, Iranian flag raisings have been pushed out of Toronto and into other GTA municipalities willing to approve them.

This is particularly notable given that Toronto City Hall did approve the raising of the Palestinian flag, which was flown outside City Hall in November 2025.

Toronto Mayor @oliviachow let raising the Palestinian flag 🇵🇸 but rejected my application to raise the Iranian Lion and Sun flag. pic.twitter.com/CdugMzrkn4 — Ardeshir Zarezadeh (@Ardeshirz) November 18, 2025

Iran’s current official flag is not an ancient national symbol — it is the banner imposed by the Islamic Republic in 1980, following the 1979 revolution. The Lion and Sun emblem is an ancient symbol in Iranian culture, long predating the regime now ruling the country by force.

The oldest symbol of the Lion and the Sun, 2700 years ago. This symbol dates back to ancient Iran during the Achaemenid period. The Sun was the symbol of Mithra (Light/Truth/Justice). The Lion has a close connection with Monarchy in Iran. pic.twitter.com/wzj104A0nC — Sina (@SinaMihandoost) January 25, 2025

After the town hall concluded, a woman in attendance learned that her cousin had been murdered by the regime in Iran during the uprising.

This is not a distant conflict for Iranians in Canada. It is not abstract. It is not “foreign.” The consequences of the regime’s brutality are reaching families here, in real time, in our communities.

Many are now asking the same question: when does this end? U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that “help is on the way” for Iranians resisting the regime. So far, that help has yet to materialize.