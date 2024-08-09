Aussie climber challenges Indigenous sacred site fine

By Avi Yemini Sign up for Rebel News Australia! Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story! Sign Up E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

An activist who defied a climbing ban on a significant Indigenous site in New South Wales plans to challenge his fine in court.

Marc Hendrickx was among the first to be penalised after scaling Wollumbin National Park, also known as Mount Warning, in April. He received a $300 fine last week but is determined to contest it.

Liberate Mount Warning! pic.twitter.com/ju7FIJ03AY — John Ruddick MLC (@JohnRuddick2) August 3, 2024

"I believe that the fine was not fairly given. I was issued a warning, and that should have been the end of it," Mr Hendrickx said. "I think there are grounds to challenge the reasons for the closure in court. The track at the moment is no worse than any other grade five tracks in the state."

The offence carries a maximum penalty of up to $3,300. Despite this, Hendrickx returned to the trail for a protest climb alongside NSW Libertarian John Ruddick on Saturday.

Someone has copped a fine for climbing Mt Warning.



Marc Hendrickx is leading the campaign to reopen the summit.



But he’s now been fined $300 by National Parks.



He says it's a move to instil “fear into the community”.



🎧https://t.co/CUeOriiodV🎧 — Ben Fordham Live (@BenFordhamLive) August 4, 2024

Ruddick, who has previously advocated reopening the trail in the NSW Parliament, criticised the closure as illogical. "If the government tells me I can’t do something and it’s illogical, I just want to do it," he said.

Mount Wollumbin was closed in 2020 due to COVID guidelines and remains shut off by the NSW Parks and Wildlife Service (NSW NPWS) due to safety concerns and the site’s cultural significance.

However, Anthropologist Harry Creamer, who worked with Ngarakbal Elder Millie Boyd, has criticised the management plan, calling for a review to ensure accuracy and truth-telling on both sides.

The trail previously attracted over 100,000 climbers annually, contributing millions to the local economy. Hendrickx estimates the loss of income to be around $5 to $6 million a year.

NSW NPWS acknowledged community uncertainty and emphasised the importance of consulting all stakeholders about the park's future. The timeframe for a decision remains unclear.