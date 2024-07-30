WATCH: Aussie comedian has LAST LAUGH over human rights complaint

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto Don't miss a thing! Follow Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini on all social media platforms, as he brings you the other side of the story. FOLLOW AVI

Australian Comedian Isaac Butterfield recently emerged victorious after facing a complaint lodged with the Queensland Human Rights Commission over jokes about Indigenous people.

In February 2023, Butterfield posted videos on TikTok and Instagram titled "the most offensive Aboriginal jokes," which subsequently led to his being summoned by the Commission.

I Won The Court Case. pic.twitter.com/x6qiBZfA1S — Isaac Butterfield (@Thebuttsmarn) July 31, 2024

Reflecting on the experience, Butterfield shared how he received the Commission's notice at his home. The complainant sought an apology and woke training for Butterfield, which he found perplexing.

"I’m not sure what the apology would have [achieved], and I’m not sure what type of training I would have been receiving," he said.

Butterfield highlighted the overreach of government interference in comedy, noting that Australia lacks the same free speech protections as the US.

He also defended the comedic nature of his material, stating:

"It's just me talking to a group of like-minded people in a room all just saying the most horrible things possible to make each other laugh."

The complaint alleged that Butterfield's remarks made the complainant feel unsafe in their community. While Butterfield acknowledged the political correctness surrounding the topic, he argued that comedy should not be seen as hate speech. He mentioned the wider implications such a case could have had on freedom of speech in comedy and the arts.

Despite the initial fear and uncertainty, particularly with a newborn son at home, Butterfield remained resolute. He pointed out the absurdity of defending jokes in such a formal setting and was relieved when the complaint was eventually withdrawn.