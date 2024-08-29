Aussie PM makes sensational backflip on sexuality census question

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has sensationally reversed his earlier decision to exclude a question on sexuality in the 2026 census, following significant pressure from members of his own party.

Initially, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) announced that testing of new questions for the upcoming census would be scrapped, citing concerns over community "nastiness" and "divisive debate." Labor frontbenchers also expressed worries about the potential impact on "social cohesion."

However, at least six Labor backbenchers publicly opposed the decision, prompting Albanese to reconsider. On Friday, the Prime Minister confirmed the reversal, stating, "We’ve been talking with the Australian Bureau of Statistics, and they’re going to test for a new question, one question about sexuality, sexual preference."

Albanese indicated that if the question passes the testing phase, it will be included in the 2026 census. When questioned about the change of heart, the PM claimed that his government remains primarily focused on addressing cost of living issues for Australian families.

"We haven’t sat down and gone through, line by line, what questions will be asked in the census in two years’ time in 2026. That's the job of the ABS," he added.

Labor MP Josh Burns, one of the first to voice opposition to the initial decision, welcomed the Prime Minister’s latest stance, saying it is "crucial" to ensure that "people are counted" and that the best possible data is collected to inform government services.