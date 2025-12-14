Aussie politicians demand EVEN STRICTER gun laws after Bondi terror attack

Australian authorities are facing mounting pressure to further tighten already stringent gun laws following the Bondi Beach terror attack, even as critics argue the national conversation is overlooking how violent extremism was allowed to take root in the country in the first place.

Australia has some of the strictest gun laws in the world.



The attack unfolded on Sunday evening during a Hanukkah celebration attended by hundreds of families, leaving at least 15 people dead in what has been described as one of the darkest days in Australia’s history. Police declared the shooting a targeted terrorist incident against the Jewish community.

Will changing the gun laws stop terrorism in Australia? — Matthew Camenzuli (@Matt_Camenzuli) December 15, 2025

Father and son Sajid Akram, 50, and Naveed Akram, 24, opened fire just before 7pm. Sajid Akram was shot dead by police at the scene, while his son remains under police guard in hospital in a critical but stable condition. Victims range in age from 10 to 87.

Investigators confirmed one of the attackers had been a licensed firearm owner in New South Wales for more than a decade, intensifying scrutiny of Australia’s gun framework. NSW Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said the older attacker legally owned six firearms, all of which have now been seized.

“As part of the investigation, we conducted two search warrants last night, one at Bonnyrigg and a second at Campsie,” Lanyon said.

“The 50-year-old male is a licensed firearms holder. He has six firearms licenced to him. We are satisfied that we have six firearms from the scene yesterday, but also as a result of the search warrant at the Campsie address.

“Forensic investigation will determine this morning that those six firearms are the six that were licensed to that man, but they were also used in the offence yesterday at Bondi.”

Police also located improvised explosive devices inside a vehicle linked to one of the attackers near Campbell Parade. Government sources say the pair were not members of a recognised terrorist organisation.

Premier Chris Minns said legal changes were likely, adding: “New South Wales Police need to provide all the details of this inquiry to the government, but I made it clear last night that we’ll take every step we possibly can to keep our community safe, and we’ll be looking at law reform along that route.”

Australian law enforcement authorities say the Bondi Beach terror attack was carried out by father and son Sajid Akram (50) and Naveed Akram (24), who legally owned at least six firearms despite Australia’s extremely strict gun laws. pic.twitter.com/ll5joQOLUh — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) December 14, 2025

Minns also said authorities needed to “send a strong and clear repudiation of antisemitism in all of its forms”.

“There is no tolerance for racism or Jewish hatred in NSW or Australia,” he said.

BREAKING: Australia's PM Albanese says he won't rule out gun reform following Bondi Beach attack — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) December 14, 2025

“Whether it’s destructive, horrible acts of violence, or chants, mottos and internet posts. Wherever it is, we need to fight antisemitism, it is toxic, it is cancerous within a community, and as you can see from last night, it leads to devastating implications for the people of our country.”

While Australia’s post–Port Arthur firearm regime is again under review, critics argue the fixation on guns risks ignoring broader failures, including immigration and security settings that allowed extremist violence to be imported into the country.