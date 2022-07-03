Australia finally ends harsh COVID international border restrictions

File photo AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

International visitors are no longer required to be vaccinated to enter Australia with restrictions set to be axed from midnight on Wednesday.

The rule change brings to an end Digital Passenger Declaration forms as the nation moves towards Covid-normal scrapping one of its most restricvtive travel requirements.

Overseas arrivals to Australia will no longer have to be vaccinated against Covid-19, signalling an end to all border restrictions, reports the Daily Mail.

Arrivals won't need to declare their vaccination status or complete a Digital Passenger Declaration (DPD) from midnight on Wednesday. While returning Australians are not required to be vaccinated, most un-jabbed foreign travellers need to seek an exemption to enter the country. 1,000 applications were lodged in May by unvaxxed travellers with only 158 approved - mostly on compassionate grounds. The changes to the Biosecurity Act will also apply to those arriving to Australia by sea such as maritime crew and cruise ship passengers. International ivisitors will still be required to wear masks on flights arriving into the country as well as on domestic flights.

Officials said the latest Covid-19 health advice had been considered before the decision was made to scrap the vaccination requirement.

The digital pass was introduced in September 2021 and required travellers to upload their vaccination status before arriving in Australia.