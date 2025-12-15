Australia gov't failed to defend Jews prior to Bondi attack

Sixteen people are dead following two gunmen's attack on a Hanukkah event in Australia. The shooting occurred at Sydney's famous Bondi Beach, one of the country's top tourist destinations, after a father and son opened fire on the crowd of Jewish victims.

Local media identified the attackers as Sajid Akram, 50, and his son Naveed, 24. The pair reportedly pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terror group prior to the rampage.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini weighed in on the terrible tragedy.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's government “bears a burden here,” said Sheila. “They share a lot of responsibility for having done nothing, and worse than nothing, condemned the Israelis for defending their people — and now the murder has come to their shores.”

Tamara found the ages of the victims to be “disturbing.” Some of those identified so far included a 10-year-old girl, a retired police officer and a Holocaust survivor.

“Any death is a tragedy, and this is even more senseless,” she said, noting Jewish families had gathered to celebrate a religious holiday.

Attacks like this are “bigotry as old as time,” Sheila said.

“Are we still saying it's about Israelis?” she continued. “Or can we disabuse ourselves of that stupid excuse, because there's no reason why you're targeting a Hanukkah celebration in Australia if this were about Israelis.”