Australia's E-Karen plays victim following failed legal action
The controversial eSafety Commissioner claims her dispute with Elon Musk has resulted in serious threats to her family.
Australia’s divisive eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, has claimed that her public clash with tech billionaire Elon Musk has led to "serious personal threats," including death threats and the doxing of her children.
Inman Grant’s conflict with Musk started after a failed legal bid earlier this year to force his platform, X (formerly Twitter), to remove "graphic content" involving the alleged stabbing of a church figure in Sydney.
Following the legal battle, Inman Grant described her ongoing dispute with Musk as a “war,” and Musk responded by calling her Australia’s “censorship commissar.” This, she claims, intensified the threats.
“There are some genuine death threats... and I've had to change my movements,” she complained to mainstream media, adding that police were now involved due to the threats against her and her family.
Her outspoken stance has drawn both criticism and support. The Australian Taxpayers Alliance condemned her actions, calling them a misuse of government resources, while the Institute of Public Affairs praised Musk’s resistance, accusing the Commissioner of pushing a political agenda.
