Australia's e-Karen pushes social media companies to reveal underage user data
The Australian government is intensifying efforts to restrict children online, demanding action from social media platforms.
Australia is increasing pressure on social media companies to disclose how many children use their platforms and how they enforce age restrictions, as the government seeks stronger restrictions on minors online.
The controversial eSafety Commissioner has issued a 30-day deadline to major platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and others, demanding detailed data on underage users and their age verification methods.
Commissioner Julie Inman Grant claimed the need for more 'robust information,' noting that further age restrictions are under consideration.
"We need better information to understand what will be effective," Inman Grant said, pointing out that without reliable age assurance systems, implementing and enforcing stricter age limits would be challenging.
Research by the Commission claims nearly a quarter of eight to 10-year-olds and almost half of 11 to 13-year-olds use social media weekly, despite most platforms setting a minimum age of 13.
Inman Grant revealed plans to survey Australian children aged nine to 15 to cross-reference with the data provided by platforms.
She criticised platforms for relying on easily bypassed age declarations, warning that their adult-focused algorithms pose significant risks to younger users.
- By Avi Yemini
