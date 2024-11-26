Australia's legacy media called out for supporting 'Trojan horse' bill

TAKE ACTION: Kill The Social Media Age ID Verification Bill Reject this dangerous legislation and defend our free speech in Australia! Join the thousands of Australians who have already used this tool to contact their Canberra representatives and let them know you won't stand for this attack on our freedom!

The Albanese government’s proposal for a mandatory Digital ID system to access the internet has sparked fierce backlash across Australia, with both mainstream media outlets and politicians facing scathing criticism for their support of the legislation.

The Social Media Age Verification Bill, which is claimed to enforce stricter controls on social media use for children under 16, has generated significant opposition online.

Combined with the 15,000 submissions made inside 24 hours, this might be the silliest bipartisan legislation that an Australian Government has passed.



What legislation with bipartisan support was worse? pic.twitter.com/DlM9cCGGY3 — Libertarian Party (@LibertariansAus) November 26, 2024

Critics argue that the bill could pave the way for a broader system of surveillance and control, with concerns about a potential shift towards a dystopian, Chinese-style social credit system. Many fear the new law would give the government too much influence over personal freedoms.

The bill, which has been framed by the government as a way to protect children from the dangers of social media, has been met with resistance from various political quarters.

Fuck it,



I joined the Libertarians coz they’re the only ones who don’t want to censor me and tax me into poverty.



I encourage everyone to support them. pic.twitter.com/IqxClA9vR8 — John Goddard (@nonestlex) November 26, 2024

It has particularly caused an issue for the traditionally conservative Liberal Party, with some members publicly denouncing the bill, threatening to leave the party to join more alternatives like the Libertarian or One Nation parties.

Welcome to the party and the Party, Dev.



I'm sorry the @LNPQLD didn't live up to their values and your expectations - we'll strive to make sure we do better. https://t.co/mEfiv3i9Pr — Jordan Dittloff (@Dittloff4Senate) November 26, 2024

In a controversial move, Australian media giants have heavily backed the bill, with News Corp outlets like Sky News arguing that it is necessary for children's safety. "New polling has revealed the overwhelming majority of Australians support the Albanese government's social media ban for children under 16," the broadcaster claimed, despite the clear sentiment on social media being against the legislation.

New polling has revealed the overwhelming majority of Australians support the Albanese government's social media ban for children under 16.https://t.co/ie07vaY6DG — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) November 26, 2024

This post was swiftly criticised, with a community note on X pointing out the lack of evidence behind the poll. "The article lacks evidence to support its claims," the note stated. "The absence of transparency also raises concerns about potential bias."

maybe the best example i’ve ever seen of people on twitter being disconnected from what the general population think pic.twitter.com/NhJ0FgojDq — Nick Schadegg (@nickschadegg) November 26, 2024

The backlash on social media was immediate. "Maybe the best example I’ve ever seen of people on Twitter being disconnected from what the general population think," said one user. A poll posted in response to the article showed that 95% of over 5,000 respondents were opposed to banning children under 16 from social media.

Opposition to the bill is not limited to social media users. Liberal MP Alex Antic and Nationals Senator Matt Canavan have announced they will cross the floor to oppose the bill, with other MPs such as Keith Pitt and Senator Bridget Archer expressing their concerns, though they have yet to declare their final stance.

Education Minister Jason Clare has urged Opposition Leader Peter Dutton to secure Coalition support for the bill. However, with mounting criticism and uncertainty surrounding its passage, it remains to be seen whether the bill will survive the political storm.

The bill is expected to pass through Parliament, but the backlash, particularly from crossbenchers like the Greens and One Nation, could force amendments to the legislation.

If passed, the law will make it illegal for children under 16 to access social media platforms without undergoing specific ID age verification procedures that would likely impact all Australians.

Social media companies could face fines of up to $50 million if they fail to comply, though no penalties will be imposed on underage users who bypass the system.

The legislation is set to come into effect within a year.