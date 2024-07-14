Australian PM points finger at social media following failed Trump assassination

Shortly after details of the failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump were made public, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese held a press conference sharing his sympathies with those involved in the tragedy and “relief” that Trump was not seriously injured.

“I was shocked by the terrible scenes at former president Trump’s campaign event in Pennsylvania,” the PM said. “I wish [Trump] and his family well.”

Addressing media in Canberra, Albanese described the violence as an “inexcusable attack on the democratic values that Australians and Americans share”.

Australia’s PM warns Aussies to avoid trusting social media, instead rely on verified mainstream news following the ASSASSINATION attempt on Donald Trump



This is an example of his “verified mainstream news”: pic.twitter.com/Hf06wh7oce — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) July 14, 2024

He stressed the importance of safety for all those attending political events and the need for campaigns to continue engaging with the public without fear.

However, Albanese's comments took a contentious turn when he suggested that social media platforms were amplifying strong views and contributing to political division.

“The temperature of modern political discourse needed to be dialled down in many democracies,” he noted, adding that escalating rhetoric tended to undermine peaceful processes and respect. “Social media has a way of amplifying these strong views,” Albanese said. “We [share our views and debate] with respect for each other and in the spirit of a shared love of our country. Any act of violence is an affront to that and must be condemned unequivocally.”

Albanese has revealed a strong dislike of social media, moving to 'safeguard' young Australians from the dangers of the platforms, endorsing the implementation of an age limit with "effective" enforcement measures.

His Labor government has significantly increased funding for the nation's contentious eSafety Commissioner and initiated a joint inquiry into social media companies.

20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks has been identified by the FBI as the would-be assassin. He was spotted by witnesses, positioned with an AR-style rifle on the rooftop of a nearby building, about 130 metres from the rally stage, at the Butler fairground.

Footage capturing the moment shows Trump mid-sentence when three audible shots are heard. After the first shot, Trump grabs his right ear and crouches down. Security personnel then pile on top of him, creating a human shield, as screams and cries erupt from the crowd.

Secret Services spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi confirmed Crooks had been “neutralised” by security personnel and was killed.