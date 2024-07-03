Australian senator wears genocidal slogan at Midwinter Ball
Attention-seeking politicians use Canberra’s annual event to virtue signal with bold political fashion statements.
Independent senator Lidia Thorpe sparked outrage with her choice of attire, a dress bearing the genocidal slogan “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” at Canberra’s annual Midwinter Ball.
The dress, worn at Australia's Parliament House on Wednesday night, featured a phrase that has previously been condemned in the Senate by Labor and the Coalition as a call for the abolition of Israel. Thorpe also carried a bag inscribed with “love harder.”
Is that supposed to be blood round the bottom or what?— Francynancy (@FranMooMoo) July 3, 2024
Lidia Thorpe at the Midwinter Ball. pic.twitter.com/pDAZsQAd4f
Earlier in June, a motion led by the Greens to recognise Palestinian statehood amid the Israel-Hamas conflict was narrowly defeated. Labor senator Fatima Payman, who voted in favour alongside Thorpe and independent senator David Pocock, faced suspension from Labor’s parliamentary caucus.
The Midwinter Ball, an event where politicians and corporate leaders gather to celebrate journalism and raise funds for charity, has increasingly become a platform for political messaging.
Labor frontbencher Anne Aly also chose to virtue signal, donning a jacket with “end violence against women” following recent high-profile deaths.
Adding to the evening’s intrigue, Labor MP Josh Burns appeared publicly for the first time with Victorian state MP Georgie Purcell.
Their relationship has drawn attention due to Burns’ Jewish heritage and Purcell’s anti-Israel stance as a member of the Animal Justice Party and the progressive crossbench in the Victorian parliament.
Political expressions through fashion have a history at the ball, with past statements made by Labor senator Jana Stewart and Green senator Sarah Hanson-Young.
REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA
Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland.SHOP NOW
- By Avi Yemini
Sign up for Rebel News Australia!
Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.