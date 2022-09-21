Australian support for monarchy on the rise, poll suggests
Queen's death spurs increased backing for royal tradition
Australian support for the monarchy has increased in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, a poll has found.
The survey of 1075 people, taken after the Queen’s passing, provides little encouragement for those hoping the time has come for Australia to become a republic.
Less than half of those polled (43%) favoured ditching the monarchy to become a republic – a number that has remained constant for the past five years.
But the number of Australians favouring the monarchy and actively opposed to a republic has risen to 37%, up from 34% in June, and from 30% in 2017.
Men (52%) are more likely to support a republic than women (35%), while Australians under the age of 35 (51%) are more enthusiastic for change those aged over 55 (34%)
The Guardian Essential poll found there is less enthusiasm for the monarchy when questions relate to Kings Charles III.
Voters were split 50-50 on whether they liked the King.
Only 44% of respondents gave the Kings Charles III a positive rating – slightly lower than the positive rating for Mr Albanese who received 46%.
Prince William, the heir to the throne, received a 63% positive rating, second only to the late Queen who had a 78% positive rating.
The survey found that support for a republic was highest in Victoria (48%), NSW (44%) and West Australia (43%). But support dropped below 40% in Queensland (39%) and in South Australia (27%).
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who has promised a referendum on a republic, has insisted now is not the time to talk about it. He has said there would not be a vote during this term of government.
The PM will return from London in time for Thursday’s public holiday that has been declared a National Day of Remembrance. He will move condolence motion in parliament on Friday.
- By Avi Yemini
