Australian support for monarchy on the rise, poll suggests

Australian support for the monarchy has increased in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, a poll has found.

The survey of 1075 people, taken after the Queen’s passing, provides little encouragement for those hoping the time has come for Australia to become a republic.

Less than half of those polled (43%) favoured ditching the monarchy to become a republic – a number that has remained constant for the past five years.

But the number of Australians favouring the monarchy and actively opposed to a republic has risen to 37%, up from 34% in June, and from 30% in 2017.

Men (52%) are more likely to support a republic than women (35%), while Australians under the age of 35 (51%) are more enthusiastic for change those aged over 55 (34%)

The Guardian Essential poll found there is less enthusiasm for the monarchy when questions relate to Kings Charles III.

Voters were split 50-50 on whether they liked the King.

Only 44% of respondents gave the Kings Charles III a positive rating – slightly lower than the positive rating for Mr Albanese who received 46%.

Prince William, the heir to the throne, received a 63% positive rating, second only to the late Queen who had a 78% positive rating.

The survey found that support for a republic was highest in Victoria (48%), NSW (44%) and West Australia (43%). But support dropped below 40% in Queensland (39%) and in South Australia (27%).

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who has promised a referendum on a republic, has insisted now is not the time to talk about it. He has said there would not be a vote during this term of government.

The PM will return from London in time for Thursday’s public holiday that has been declared a National Day of Remembrance. He will move condolence motion in parliament on Friday.