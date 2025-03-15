B.C. NDP's anti-democratic 'power-grab' bill set to grant Premier David Eby unprecedented control

On Friday's Rebel Roundup live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey discussed the B.C. NDP's newly proposed "power-grab" law, as well as how Rebel News plans to fight back.

The B.C. NDP's newly proposed Bill 7, the Economic Stabilizing Tariff Response Act, would grant Premier David Eby the authority to unilaterally respond to economic threats, including the ability to override provincial laws, regulations, and the legislature, all in the name of "supporting the economy of B.C. and Canada."

"It's essential that, whatever the emergency is that the President incurs upon Canada in an effort to damage us, that we’re able to respond quickly to minimize the damage," said Eby, responding to questions from the press about the extraordinary allowances of the bill. "This is not routine legislation. This is an emergency situation where we need legislative authority."

Drea pointed out the obvious parallels to pandemic-era language, which emphasized the uniqueness of the situation as justification for seizing overwhelming control, and expressed concern about where such legislation might take B.C., and the rest of Canada, in the future.

"What if this is just the beginning of the pot about to be boiled?" Drea asked. "David Eby is just putting the water in, so that the frogs can get comfy with the language about the tariff threat being such an emergency, the big bad Trump [administration], and we must go ahead do this, so that more premiers start doing it, and then, eventually, Mark Carney does it."

"Oh, I think the pot is already simmering," Sheila replied "It was simmering since 2020 when they used this exact same language to lock us in our houses over a disease that was not as bad as they said it was… Society is primed for this and they already know now who they can control and who they can't."

Visit StopEbysPowerGrab.com to sign the petition calling for the British Columbia Legislature to reject Bill 7 and prevent Premier Eby from granting himself unchecked authority.