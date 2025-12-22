B.C. threatens to seize Canada’s oldest hydroelectric plant

For 128 years, Silversmith Power & Light, a family-run hydroelectric plant, has generated clean, reliable power in and around Sandon, B.C.

Despite that being exactly what the B.C. NDP government claims to champion, and the powerhouse's use of Nikola Tesla's original AC technology, plant owners Hal and Vida Wright say the province is now threatening to “seize and dismantle” the national treasure.

After years of what the couple describes as unfair electricity pricing, obscure policies, and energy funding structures that favour government-aligned or Indigenous-preferred projects, the province is now using Crown land leases to impose ultimatums on the powerhouse that, if followed, would make continued operation nearly impossible.

Land rights are also at stake. The family has poured everything they have left into the plant — including more than a million dollars in funding — yet they say they were never given the promised path to purchase the land beneath it. Instead, they remain trapped under temporary licences that leave the historic facility vulnerable to government seizure.

The situation offers insight into why other private energy producers such as the Wrights have already gone out of business and how Crown-owned BC Hydro continues to strengthen its monopoly, acting as both a competitor and the gatekeeper that controls grid access and power purchasing.

Just before the plant received its latest 'comply-or-else' directive from the province, I travelled to Sandon to show you from the ground what’s at stake if this living piece of Canadian history is wiped out under the NDP.

Since then, Hal and Vida have told me they are still doing everything they can to save their plant and push for fairness in the energy market, including pleading their case to elected officials. While their pleas appear to have fallen on deaf ears with both the B.C. NDP and B.C. Conservatives, the Wrights say their local Conservative MP, Scott Anderson, has responded and is currently looking at ways to help move forward on a better path.