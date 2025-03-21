BAD NEWS: Court sides with Tommy Robinson's tormentors

On Thursday, I was in London at Tommy Robinson's court hearing. There, Tommy's lawyers were asking a judge to alter his draconian prison conditions.

Tommy's team came well-armed with facts, including a detailed psychological assessment of Tommy, showing that 150 days in solitary confinement are having serious mental health effects on him.

The judge was expected to make a ruling immediately after the hearing, but said he was going to take an extra evening to consider the case — which I took as a positive sign.

Unfortunately, I was wrong. The judge rule against Tommy and sent him back to solitary. It's heartbreaking.

Tommy's lawyers obviously wanted a better result — but there are still battles to fight, including appealing the original sentence, challenging his categorization as a prisoner (which determines what prison he must be kept in) and fighting against the bogus Terrorism Act charge Tommy faces for refusing to give police is cellphone password without a warrant.

I'm frustrated for Tommy, but mainly I'm sad about the state of civil liberties in the U.K. — I love Great Britain, and one of the reasons is because of its history of the rule of law.

Tommy Robinson is clearly being treated as an enemy of the state. The mainstream media ghouls rejoicing at his loss are actually rejoicing at the U.K.

I promise you this, though. If I know Tommy Robinson, he'll keep fighting. And as his friend and a journalist, I'll keep telling the truth about it. Millions of people read my live coverage of the hearing on X, so I'm obviously filling a gap left by the mainstream media.

His next court hearing is just two weeks away, on April 11. I'll be travelling back to London for that hearing, and, unlike the BBC monsters who disparage Tommy, I obviously do not receive funding from the government.

So, if you're in a position to help chip in to cover my travel, please do so we here at Rebel News can keep shining a light on this important story.