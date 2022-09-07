Bank of Canada raises interest rate by 0.75%

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple from the Rebel News Store today! BUY NOW

The Bank of Canada announced on Wednesday that it is raising the key interest rate by 0.75%, which aligns with expectations set forth by economists. The move brings the bank’s key rate up to 3.25%.

In announcing the rate hike, the Bank of Canada stated that global inflation remains high while the Canadian economy continues to operate in “excess demand.”

The move comes as Canada’s year-over-year inflation stands at a high 7.6% in July, slightly down from 8.1% in June following the slight dip in gas prices.

The bank said that its core measures of inflation, which are less volatile, continue to move up and the short-term inflation expectations remain high, the Canadian Press reported.

Due to its prediction, the central bank stated that rates will need to rise further to bring inflation down to its 2% target.