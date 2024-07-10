Barron Trump makes campaign trail debut at father's Florida rally
Former President Trump introduced his 18-year-old son to supporters, praising his academic achievements and popularity.
President Donald Trump introduced his youngest son, Barron Trump, to supporters at a campaign rally in Florida on Tuesday, marking what the elder Trump described as the teenager's first appearance on the campaign trail.
The 18-year-old Barron received a standing ovation from the crowd gathered at Trump's Doral golf course. As cheers intensified, the former president paused his speech, saying, "Oh, look at this," the New York Post reports.
Trump, 78, praised his son's intelligence and demeanor, noting that Barron had recently turned 18 and was heading to college. "A very young man who is now going to college – got into every college he wanted to and he made his choice," Trump said. "He's a very good guy."
The former president encouraged Barron to stand up, prompting another round of applause and gestures of appreciation from the young Trump. "That's the first time he's ever done this," Trump remarked, before comparing Barron's popularity to that of his older brothers, Don and Eric, who had spoken earlier at the event.
Trump acknowledged the impact of public life on his youngest son, saying, "Welcome to the scene, Barron," and noting that his "nice, easy life" had changed.
This public introduction comes amid other recent appearances by Barron, including a video that circulated showing him riding in a golf cart with his father. In May, he declined an invitation to serve as a Florida delegate at the Republican National Convention.
The rally, held at Trump's golf resort in Doral, Florida, on July 9, 2024, is part of the former president's campaign efforts as he seeks to return to the White House this November.
- By David Menzies
Sell the LCBO!
The public sector union that represents LCBO workers is out of control! Please sign our petition right here on this website to send a message to the province of Ontario that it is time to Sell the LCBO!REBEL NEWS: Sell the LCBO!
Donate to Rebel News
Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting.Donate
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.