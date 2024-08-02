BBC rejects call for investigation into alleged antisemitic reporting
Over 200 Jewish media professionals expressed concern over the broadcaster's coverage and workplace culture.
The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has declined to launch a formal investigation into claims of anti-Semitic reporting, despite receiving a letter signed by more than 200 Jewish staffers, contractors, suppliers, and contributors.
The letter, sent on July 19, called for an "urgent formal investigation by the BBC board into systemic problems of anti-Semitism and bias at the BBC." Signatories included high-profile media figures such as Danny Cohen, former director of BBC Television, and Neil Grant, executive producer of "9/11: Inside the President's War Room," the Daily Wire reports.
The group expressed "anguish and disbelief" over what they described as exhausted attempts to address concerns about anti-Jewish racism with BBC management. They provided examples of alleged impartiality breaches in reporting on Israel and Gaza, as well as accounts of Jewish staff members experiencing prejudice and isolation in the workplace.
BBC Chairman Samir Shah responded by rejecting the call for a formal investigation. In his reply, Shah stated that the BBC is "successful" in creating an "inclusive working environment" and that any errors have been appropriately addressed by the executive team.
This response drew criticism from some signatories. Leo Pearlman, managing partner at Fulwell 73, called it a "dismissive letter," arguing that no other minority would be treated with such "disdain." Will Daws, managing director at Plum Pictures, described the BBC's response as "disingenuous and frankly mealy-mouthed."
The controversy follows previous criticisms of the BBC's reporting on Israel-related matters. In February, former British attorney general Sir Michael Ellis accused the broadcaster of institutional anti-Semitism, citing management's failure to address the issue adequately.
The BBC has faced other recent controversies related to its coverage of Israel and Palestine. In January, it apologized for airing an unverified report about Israeli forces in Gaza. The broadcaster has also been criticized for its terminology when referring to Hamas following the October 7 attack on Israel. The BBC maintains that it handles such matters in accordance with its guidelines, while critics argue that more substantial action is needed to address concerns of bias and discrimination.
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
