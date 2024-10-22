B.C. election results still unknown as recounts, tabulations continue

The final results of British Columbia's provincial election may not be known until potentially October 28. With the initial count concluding, the race still remains too close to call as the B.C. NDP and B.C. Conservatives vie to form the next government.

Election officials are now prepping for the final counting of ballots, which is scheduled for October 26 to 28, the majority of which officials say consists of about 49,000 mail-in ballots. Two other districts, Juan de Fuca-Malahat and Surrey City Centre, will see automatic recounts because the margin of victory was 100 votes or fewer.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid shared their thoughts on the narrow election and impending final count.

With the NDP currently holding 46 seats to the Conservatives' 45, the two seats won by the Green Party are certain to play a pivotal role in the government moving forward.

“The Greens are going to hold the balance of power, making the NDP more radical,” Sheila said. “Even though a reasonable NDP — which they aren't, they never are — would say, 'oh my goodness, half this province is Conservative, we should moderate our madness'. They won't do that. Why? They'll need the Greens to hang onto power and help them push through legislation.”

The provincial situation is reminiscent to what's gone on federally, with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh propping up the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government, David said. However, he also praised the Conservatives' efforts at making inroads with voters, despite the party only just forming this year.

“To go from zero to official opposition potentially, or even the government, even if they fall short, it is miraculous,” he said.