B.C. health-care workers protest against new workplace vaccine mandate
Last Friday, a group of health care workers rallied on the corner of Robson and Burrard in Vancouver, British Columbia to protest the ongoing COVID-19 mandates.
How did the new normal take us from banging pots and pans to celebrate frontline workers, to tossing those same heroes to the curb for choosing not to take an experimental vaccine?
The protest was hosted by a pro-freedom group called “No New Normal”, and was one of four days of demonstrations calling for an end to COVID-19 mandates, including the province's newest mandate that requires all health-care workers, including those who treat patients virtually, to be inoculated for COVID-19 by March 24, 2022.
“This is appalling” says Paul Jaffe, a lawyer who spoke at the rally.
Jaffe is representing a a nurse in Nelson, B.C. who is being penalized professionally after participating in a protest against vaccine passports. Jaffe says his client is now having the “decision as to what’s appropriate for her on a very important medical choice” being over written by an “unelected representative whose decisions are not subject to public scrutiny.”
Despite a majority of provinces in Canada dropping COVID-19 mandates, and Premier Jason Kenney calling for COVID-19 mandates for health-care workers to come to an end in Alberta, B.C.'s Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is showing no signs of backing down on her mandate.
While viruses don’t stop and start at provincial borders, Dr. Henry says her decisions on how to restrict liberties are based on “the circumstances of our pandemic here in British Columbia.”
Watch the full report, as I hear opinions on Dr. Henry’s latest restrictions on health-care workers from Jaffe and frontline workers.
