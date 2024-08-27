B.C. imam calls for violence against Jews and Christians

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid share their reactions to a video from a mosque in British Columbia where an imam encouraged violence against Jews and Christians.

  • By Rebel News
  • August 27, 2024
  • News Analysis

Earlier this month, an imam in British Columbia attracted public criticism and an investigation from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for delivering a sermon calling for violence against Christians and Jews.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid played a clip of imam Adnan Abyat condemning “Jews, plundering Zionists, Christians and those who aid them” and calling to “kill them one by one” and shared their view that despite the importance of free speech, this incident crosses the line.

"I wonder how well attended these seminars are, I wonder what his audience is," pondered David Menzies. "Or maybe I don't want to know that answer."

"That's a livestream, so it's not just attendees of his mosque," added Sheila Gunn Reid. "So, who knows how many he's radicalized and encouraging to kill people like me and David and our friends."

