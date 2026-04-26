B.C. MLA Tara Armstrong faces backlash over ‘blood and soil’ comment
The Independent MLA’s remarks on Indigenous rights policy were taken out of context after comments referencing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples were made during debate in the B.C. legislature.
B.C. MLA Tara Armstrong is facing backlash after using the phrase “blood and soil” during a debate in the provincial legislature, prompting criticism from political opponents and renewed discussion over acceptable language in public office.
Armstrong, an Independent MLA, made the remarks while criticizing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) and British Columbia’s implementation of it through the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA).
The phrase drew swift condemnation, with opponents arguing it carries historical associations with ethnic nationalism and has no place in legislative debate.
Armstrong's comments were taken out of context, and her broader speech was aimed at what she views as race-based policy rather than any endorsement of extremist ideology.
The Speaker later ruled the matter was one of parliamentary decorum rather than the substance of Armstrong’s argument. He noted that the chair does not determine the factual correctness or moral quality of positions raised during debate, but instead addresses whether the language used is appropriate for the House.
Was the backlash truly about word choice, or about policing dissenting views in the legislature?
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chris macdonald commented 2026-04-26 17:30:28 -0400 FlagJesus said "the meek shall inherit the earth’. Who do you trust, Jesus or the unelected bureaucrats at the United Nations who are for the most part are atheists.