B.C. MLA Tara Armstrong faces backlash over ‘blood and soil’ comment

B.C. MLA Tara Armstrong is facing backlash after using the phrase “blood and soil” during a debate in the provincial legislature, prompting criticism from political opponents and renewed discussion over acceptable language in public office.

Armstrong, an Independent MLA, made the remarks while criticizing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) and British Columbia’s implementation of it through the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA).

The phrase drew swift condemnation, with opponents arguing it carries historical associations with ethnic nationalism and has no place in legislative debate.

Armstrong's comments were taken out of context, and her broader speech was aimed at what she views as race-based policy rather than any endorsement of extremist ideology.

The Speaker later ruled the matter was one of parliamentary decorum rather than the substance of Armstrong’s argument. He noted that the chair does not determine the factual correctness or moral quality of positions raised during debate, but instead addresses whether the language used is appropriate for the House.

Was the backlash truly about word choice, or about policing dissenting views in the legislature?