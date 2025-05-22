B.C. MLAs speak out about Canada's kill mission for healthy ostriches

The political pushback against the federal government's plan to cull 400 healthy ostriches at a farm in Edgewood, British Columbia is growing and it’s coming from both sides of the political aisle.

During a press release, B.C.'s socialist NDP premier, David Eby, recently stated the following about the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) mission to slay the exotic animals:

“The minister of agriculture and I think British Columbians are a little bit frustrated by the actions of this federal agency. We understand the importance of containing the bird flu and the important role that agency plays. What’s hard to watch is a lack of discretion and ability to evaluate case by case scenarios.”

The CFIA claims the birds must be destroyed due to concerns over an avian flu result from two deceased carcasses tested with the controversial PCR test late last year.

The farmers consistently argue that their flock is healthy and worth more to humanity alive than dead, since their antibody-rich eggs were being used in partnership with Japan for research they believe is close to finding a non-mRNA treatment to stabilize the threat of the avian flu.

Despite no signs of illness for the flock of 400, who survived the sickness that passed though the herd months ago, the CFIA remains unwilling to test the flock for immunity — and despite clear public and scientific concern over the decision.

Local MLA and cattle farmer Jordan Kealy became the first elected official to visit the farm and recently raised the issue in the legislature.

“It’s not about money. It’s a way of life for them. They would way rather have their animals be alive than to be culled,” he told Rebel News on the farm site.

In response to the growing political concern we are seeing about the senseless cull, Kealy said “we’re seeing that it makes a difference. If there is that added pressure from the public and from constituents, we can start to see the different avenues open up. And I think the biggest thing when it comes to the cull practice that’s being practiced by the CFIA — there are better methods out there.”

“This isn’t a scenario where if these birds get culled it’s not just a matter of restocking and starting over again you’re destroying the farmers’ lives” lives he added.



The CFIA’s refusal to test the birds and its threats informing the farmers they could be imprisoned if they do so themselves, has heightened suspicions and outrage over the agencies cull plans.

Thousands of people across Canada have been sending pre-written complaint through SaveTheOstriches.com to the agriculture minister and CFIA officials, many have donated to help the farm cover its ongoing legal pushback of the cull, and a rotating group of protesters from across the country have been camping at the farm in protest.

Even the Regional District of Central Kootenay unanimously passed a motion blocking the CFIA from disposing of ostrich carcasses in the district unless the agency can prove the birds were sick.

The CFIA remains unmoved, informing the CBC after the motion temporarily paused its plans that’s the agency “will begin the humane depopulation and disposal of birds at the infected premises with veterinary oversight. Operational plans and dates will not be shared with the public in advance.”

BC Conservative MLA David Williams, representing Salmon Arm–Shuswap, expressed his frustration at the CFIA’s actions while visiting the farm.

“I understand it’s important to protect poultry producers and livestock producers in the province because agriculture is very important to our province and to our economy, but in the same token I believe in humanity and I want to see the CFIA do the right thing.”

“I understand they still want to go ahead with the cull and I’m an animal owner, I live on an acreage, and we have peacocks, we have chickens — so it’s actually meaningful to me on a personal level as well” he continued.

Independent MLA Tara Armstrong (Kelowna–Lake Country–Coldstream) also visited the farm and called on more to take a stand:

“This is a really big issue. We have to make sure that as people that are representing our constituents and the province are speaking out to matters that matter to the average British Columbian and this is one of those things.”

She also drew attention to the hypocrisy of the federal agency’s rush to cull the healthy flock when they could be the key to keeping other farmed animals and even pets healthy too.

“We know that these birds are very closely tied to some possible breakthroughs in terms of their natural immunity to the avian flu, so I think we need to look at that and we have to ask the question, you know, why is it such an initiative for the CFIA to cull healthy birds?” Armstrong posed.



Rebel News remains embedded here on the farm to be your eyes and ears on the ground, making sure the CFIA can’t quietly carry out its plans behind closed doors.