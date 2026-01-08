B.C. premier still opposes pipeline in wake of U.S. action in Venezuela

The dramatic events that unfolded in Venezuela last weekend do not necessitate the rapid development of any new Canadian oil pipelines, British Columbia Premier David Eby told reporters.

Among his complaints, the NDP leader remained focused on liquified natural gas exports, and suggested Canada “should be discussing how we strengthen our country by using our resources and developing them here.”

In response to Eby's rejection of a pipeline to the Pacific coast, Alberta's government launched a new website debunking some of the claims.

On Wednesday's Buffalo Roundtable, Rebel News' weekly Western Canada focused livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle, along with panellist Michael Couros, shared their thoughts on Eby's views and what the country must do after the U.S. captured the Venezuelan tyrant, Nicolas Maduro.

“What I hear David Eby saying is, 'no Alberta, we're not going to let you explore your pipelines through our province while we have all these other federally funded projects that are on the way,'” said Lise, calling the premier “territorial” on an industry that exists outside of B.C.

“He's showing his unwillingness to operate in good faith here,” she added.

The refusal is “almost anti-Confederation,” said Sheila, suggesting it could further encourage separatist sentiments in Alberta. Countering Eby's comments about increased refinery capacity, Sheila said those like the B.C. premier “forget our customer doesn't want refined product.”

Canada's biggest customer for oil, the U.S., is “built to deal with Alberta heavy crude,” she explained. “They don't want refined product; those pipelines are not for refined product.”

Private energy corporations look at Canada's regulatory environment, along with a government that has been hostile toward the sector, makes it “hard to build things here,” said Buffalo Roundtable panellist and political strategist Michael Couros.

“For any company looking at a jurisdiction to invest their money, Canada's not top of the list. It's a real easy decision; it's way too complex to do business here,” he said, noting he “hated” to admit that “but it's the truth.”

The country is “in a really tough state and most people don't realize this is going on — because their food shelves aren't empty yet,” he warned.