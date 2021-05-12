B.C. Supreme Court sets Meng Wanzhou's final court dates

The Canadian Press / Jonathan Hayward

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has set June 29 and 30 for a hearing on whether to admit new evidence in the trial of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou.

The court originally expected to hear final arguments this month.

According to a report from CTV News,

The court also confirmed that the final leg of hearings in the extradition case will begin Aug. 3, although that date could be pushed back a week if the evidence is admitted. That hearing is expected to take up to three weeks and will cover arguments over whether Meng was subjected to an abuse of process, the remedy related to that alleged abuse, and the actual committal hearing to determine if she should be extradited to the United States.

The South China Morning Post added that Meng’s lawyers say the material is “copious”.

Meng is the chief financial officer of Huawei, the world’s largest telecommunications company, which has also been designated a National Security Threat by the U.S. Federal Communication Commission.

In 2018, Meng was arrested in Canada on charges of fraud and conspiracy, after the U.S. alleged that she and Huawei misled the bank of HSBC in connection with possible violations of American trade sanctions against Iran.

Just nine days later, Communist China vindictively snatched up and detained two Canadian civilians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who are still suffering in cells while Meng lives a life of luxury in Vancouver.