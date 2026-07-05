B.C.'s oil tanker ban exposed: Why U.S. oil gets a pass but Alberta doesn't

B.C.'s oil tanker ban is once again under scrutiny as questions mount over why it restricts Alberta crude while allowing foreign oil shipments to pass through the province's coast.

Drea Humphrey argued that Premier David Eby has emerged as the biggest winner from the latest pipeline discussions between Alberta and Ottawa. "He's getting exactly what he wanted," she said, pointing to billions in promised infrastructure spending while any potential pipeline benefits remain years away.

Humphrey also questioned the province's opposition to transporting Alberta oil by tanker, noting that large foreign vessels already travel the same waters. "How is that any less of a risk to the North Coast?" she asked.

Sheila Gunn Reid argued the federal approach ignores what she sees as an obvious alternative. She noted that American tankers from Alaska are permitted to use the same coastal route, saying, "The tanker ban only applies to Alberta oil. It doesn't apply to American oil."

Rather than reviving the cancelled Northern Gateway route to Kitimat, Gunn Reid said the proposed pipeline would head south to Vancouver, making it "infinitely more expensive and inconvenient."

"I refuse to see this as the win everybody is touting it as," she added. "It's likely never going to get built."