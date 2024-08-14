Biden acknowledges Pelosi's role in his ousting from presidential race
The president reportedly acknowledged that the former House Speaker's actions were necessary to prevent Trump's return to the White House.
Joe Biden has reportedly recognized that Nancy Pelosi "did what she had to do" in her efforts to persuade him to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race, a move aimed at preventing Donald Trump's potential return to the White House.
According to Politico, the 81-year-old president is gradually coming to terms with his forced departure from the race, though he remains somewhat aggrieved by the actions of Pelosi and other long-time allies who played crucial roles in this development, the Telegraph reports.
Sources close to Biden suggest he harbors a grudging respect for Pelosi's actions. The former House Speaker allegedly presented Biden with private polling data in July, indicating he could not defeat Trump in the upcoming election.
In the same month, Pelosi notably refrained from publicly endorsing Biden's re-election bid during an appearance on "Morning Joe," a move that Biden's aides believe signaled to other Democrats and donors that it was acceptable to withdraw support.
"She did what she had to do" to give Democrats the best chance of victory in November, Biden reportedly told a close associate, referring to Pelosi's actions.
The day before Biden's withdrawal from the race, his inner circle warned him that Pelosi, 84, was likely to publicly voice concerns about his campaign - a move that would have been particularly humiliating for the long-time allies.
A senior White House official characterized Biden's view of Pelosi as "ruthless," willing to prioritize keeping the Democrats in power over long-standing relationships.
On Sunday, Biden admitted that pressure from Pelosi and other Democrats had influenced his decision to exit the race, describing the party's disquiet as a "distraction." While White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted that Biden "respects" Pelosi and harbors "no hard feelings," Politico reports that the two have not spoken since Biden ended his campaign.
The president is also said to be frustrated with former President Barack Obama, who reportedly did not directly advise Biden to leave the race, despite their long-standing relationship.
- By Ezra Levant
