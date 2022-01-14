Biden admin accuses Russia of planning false-flag attack in Ukraine

AP Photo

The Biden administration said on Friday that it has information indicating that Russia has planted operatives in eastern Ukraine to conduct a “false-flag” operation in the region to provoke intervention from Russia.

As reported by Rebel News, Russia has been amassing a massive military presence along its border with Ukraine, where fighting between the Ukrainian government forces and separatists in Donbas has raged since 2014.

CNN, which obtained the details from an unnamed U.S. official, claims that the U.S. government “has evidence that the operatives are trained in urban warfare and in using explosives to carry out acts of sabotage against Russia’s own proxy forces,” according to the official.

“The Russian military plans to begin these activities several weeks before a military invasion, which could begin between mid-January and mid-February. We saw this playbook in 2014 with Crimea,” the official reportedly said.

The plan, however, unlikely and unsupported by any actual evidence, is being shopped around by Democrat politicians on social media who are demanding that America immediately intervene against Russia to protect Ukrainian interests.

Colorado Rep. Jason Crow took to Twitter on Friday to condemn Russia for an apparent cyberattack on Ukraine, which targeted Ukrainian government websites on Thursday night. While quoting a Reuters report, Crow described the apparent cyberattack as a “prelude to an invasion.”

“If this is the prelude to an invasion we have to stand firm with Ukraine,” wrote Crow. “We cannot allow dictators to attack our free and democratic partners. America must show our resolve for democracy at home and abroad.”

“Will be interesting to see if ⁦[Fox News host Tucker Carlson]⁩ is more apt to believe America would do a false flag, but defend Putin again. The US must stand up to Putin,” wrote Rep. Adam Kinzinger. “Russia preparing false flag operation to justify invasion of Ukraine.”

“Now what? Diplomacy looks to be a dead-end & the U.S. & West have done little on deterrence,” wrote Alexander Vindman. “Russia's offensive against Ukraine will be the largest in Europe since World War II & there is nothing effective being done to avert it. Start working contingencies & arm Ukraine.”

Vindman even suggested arming the Ukrainians and sending the Swedes and Finland (via NATO) to fight a war against the Russians.

2) Arm Ukraine with defensive lethal aid (air & coastal defense, electronic warfare, & anti-armor; 3) coax Sweden & Finland into initial talks on joining NATO; 4) legislate sanction to snap in as soon as Russia escalates; 5) consider NATO (not U.S.) deployments to west Ukraine. — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) January 13, 2022

The typical warmongers from the mainstream media were quick to regurgitate the report, all of whom warned of a possible invasion and the need for the United States to stand by Ukraine in the event of a war.

White House Press Sec. Jan Psaki told reporters the United States was concerned that Russia was preparing for the possibility of an “invasion” of Ukraine, Reuters claims it did in 2014 — presumably referring to the peaceful annexation of Crimea.

“As part of its plans, Russia is laying the groundwork to have the option of fabricating a pretext for invasion, including through sabotage activities and information operations, by accusing Ukraine of preparing an imminent attack against Russian forces in eastern Ukraine,” Psaki said.

In response to the reports, Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the accusations as based on “unfounded” information.

“Until now, all these statements have been unfounded and have not been confirmed by anything,” the Kremlin spokesman said to state news agency TASS.